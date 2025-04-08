Left Menu

NHRC Raises Alarm on Prisoner Rights Violations in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of various issues faced by prisoners, particularly women, such as overcrowding and inadequate amenities. NHRC has issued notices to state and UT chief secretaries seeking detailed reports within four weeks on prison conditions.

Updated: 08-04-2025 18:52 IST
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated action regarding the challenges faced by prisoners across Indian jails, particularly women inmates. Citing issues such as overcrowding and insufficient basic amenities, the NHRC has dispatched notices to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, demanding detailed reports within the next month.

The NHRC statement revealed that its Special Monitors and Rapporteurs identified these problems during their visits to various prisons. They highlighted overcrowding and lack of essential services, health care, as well as safety concerns for female prisoners.

The Commission requires reports to include statistics on women prisoners, their children residing in jails, and those in incarceration for over a year. The NHRC also underscored issues like cleanliness, food quality, educational opportunities, and the inadequate implementation of welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

