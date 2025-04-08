Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a 19-year-old boy named Himanshu was fatally stabbed on Monday night. The attack, reportedly motivated by a romantic rivalry, involved two brothers, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, who disapproved of Himanshu's relationship with their sister.

Authorities quickly responded to the incident, arresting the brothers while continuing their search for a third accomplice. The killing has sparked local protests by the victim's family, who are demanding justice in the form of swift judicial action.

Security measures have been intensified in the area to prevent any further unrest, with paramilitary and police forces deployed. Residents have been advised against succumbing to rumors as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)