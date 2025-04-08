Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence

A 19-year-old boy, Himanshu, was fatally stabbed in Delhi by two brothers due to their disapproval of his relationship with their sister. The police have arrested the siblings, while a third accomplice is at large. The victim's family is protesting, demanding justice amid heightened area security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a 19-year-old boy named Himanshu was fatally stabbed on Monday night. The attack, reportedly motivated by a romantic rivalry, involved two brothers, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, who disapproved of Himanshu's relationship with their sister.

Authorities quickly responded to the incident, arresting the brothers while continuing their search for a third accomplice. The killing has sparked local protests by the victim's family, who are demanding justice in the form of swift judicial action.

Security measures have been intensified in the area to prevent any further unrest, with paramilitary and police forces deployed. Residents have been advised against succumbing to rumors as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025