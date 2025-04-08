Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Police Constable Found Dead in Odisha

A young police constable, Jasoda Das, was found dead in her quarters in Odisha's Balasore district. She was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, with initial investigations suggesting it might be suicide due to relationship strains. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.

In a tragic incident, a female police constable was discovered dead in her quarters in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday. The constable, identified as 23-year-old Jasoda Das, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her residence.

Emergency services rushed Das to the district hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. Initial investigations point to the possibility of suicide, with relationship tensions cited as a potential cause.

According to SP Raj Prasad, Das had been under mental stress for some time, which may have contributed to her death. She had joined the service in 2023 and worked as a computer operator in the district police office. A thorough investigation is currently underway.

