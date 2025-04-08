Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government to Resolve Promotion Stalemate

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced a forthcoming decision to resolve the long-standing issue of stalled promotions for government officials and employees, affecting about four lakh staffers. The delay, due to a legal blockage regarding reservation rosters, has persisted for eight years, impacting career progression.

Amid rising anticipation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disclosed on Tuesday a significant decision set to resolve the long-standing issue of delayed promotions within the state's government workforce.

Blocked for eight years, these promotions, affecting approximately four lakh officials and employees, were held up due to a High Court order concerning the reservation roster. Yadav acknowledged that many personnel missed out on career advancements, retiring without the opportunity for professional growth.

After extensive discussions, including over a dozen high-level meetings, the government has formulated a solution. Yadav assures that an imminent Cabinet meeting will address the issue, aiming to implement a resolution that serves the best interests of the state's public servants.

