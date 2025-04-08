Madhya Pradesh Government to Resolve Promotion Stalemate

Amid rising anticipation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disclosed on Tuesday a significant decision set to resolve the long-standing issue of delayed promotions within the state's government workforce.

Blocked for eight years, these promotions, affecting approximately four lakh officials and employees, were held up due to a High Court order concerning the reservation roster. Yadav acknowledged that many personnel missed out on career advancements, retiring without the opportunity for professional growth.

After extensive discussions, including over a dozen high-level meetings, the government has formulated a solution. Yadav assures that an imminent Cabinet meeting will address the issue, aiming to implement a resolution that serves the best interests of the state's public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)