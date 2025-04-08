Left Menu

Rewarded Capture: Crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The Bihar Police rewarded Madhya Pradesh Police Rs 50,000 for capturing Bhupendra Singh, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, in Indore. Singh, wanted for illegal modern pistol supply, was arrested alongside two associates with weapons. This ends their intent to hijack a liquor truck from Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:01 IST
Bhupendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police awarded a monetary reward to the Madhya Pradesh Police over the successful capture of Bhupendra Singh, a key figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Indore. This move marks a significant step in curbing the illegal activities linked to modern weapon supply in the region.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia announced that Gopalganj Police in Bihar had previously declared a Rs 50,000 bounty for Singh's arrest. Singh was apprehended with illegal Glock pistols and his associates by the Lasudiya police on December 1, 2024.

Indore Police nabbed Singh, along with his accomplices Aadesh Chaudhary and Deepak Singh Rawat, during a routine interception on the bypass road. The operation thwarted their plans to hijack a truck transporting liquor from Rajasthan. Authorities seized three illegal pistols and six cartridges during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

