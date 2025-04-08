Left Menu

Public Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Disturbing Details Emerge

A young girl nearing her 18th birthday was violently stabbed in public by her former partner at a Delhi bus stop. Police are investigating the incident, which followed the girl's rejection of a marriage proposal from the accused, who later harmed himself. Both remain hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:18 IST
Public Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Disturbing Details Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young girl, just days away from turning 18, fell victim to a brutal stabbing in full public view at a bus stop in Delhi Cantonment, according to official reports. She has since been moved out of the ICU, indicating some medical progress, albeit she remains under observation.

Authorities have recorded an initial statement from the girl, where she revealed having been in a relationship with her assailant since last year. However, she noted a change in her feelings due to his behavior, which prompted her decision to end the relationship. Despite repeated attempts by the accused to rekindle their relationship, she maintained her resolve.

The accused, identified as Amit, 20, allegedly attacked the girl with a kitchen knife after she turned down his marriage proposal. In a distressing turn, Amit also harmed himself and remains in critical condition. Footage of the incident circulated on social media, prompting further public outrage. Meanwhile, a passerby who witnessed the scene alerted the police. The case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025