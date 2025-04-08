Public Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Disturbing Details Emerge

A young girl, just days away from turning 18, fell victim to a brutal stabbing in full public view at a bus stop in Delhi Cantonment, according to official reports. She has since been moved out of the ICU, indicating some medical progress, albeit she remains under observation.

Authorities have recorded an initial statement from the girl, where she revealed having been in a relationship with her assailant since last year. However, she noted a change in her feelings due to his behavior, which prompted her decision to end the relationship. Despite repeated attempts by the accused to rekindle their relationship, she maintained her resolve.

The accused, identified as Amit, 20, allegedly attacked the girl with a kitchen knife after she turned down his marriage proposal. In a distressing turn, Amit also harmed himself and remains in critical condition. Footage of the incident circulated on social media, prompting further public outrage. Meanwhile, a passerby who witnessed the scene alerted the police. The case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)