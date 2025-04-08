Left Menu

Trade Wars: A Threat to Developing Economies

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concerns over the impact of trade wars on vulnerable developing countries. He warned that these conflicts have devastating effects, asserting that no party emerges victorious. Instead, they lead to losses for all involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:10 IST
Trade Wars: A Threat to Developing Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Tuesday about the ramifications of ongoing trade wars. He highlighted the particular vulnerability of developing countries, noting that these nations face devastating effects amid these economic conflicts.

Addressing reporters, Guterres emphasized the inherently negative nature of trade wars, urging global leaders to seek cooperative solutions rather than engage in economically damaging confrontations.

The Secretary-General reiterated his belief that trade wars yield no winners, only losers, and called for a collective effort to shield the world's most fragile economies from their harmful impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025