Trade Wars: A Threat to Developing Economies

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Tuesday about the ramifications of ongoing trade wars. He highlighted the particular vulnerability of developing countries, noting that these nations face devastating effects amid these economic conflicts.

Addressing reporters, Guterres emphasized the inherently negative nature of trade wars, urging global leaders to seek cooperative solutions rather than engage in economically damaging confrontations.

The Secretary-General reiterated his belief that trade wars yield no winners, only losers, and called for a collective effort to shield the world's most fragile economies from their harmful impacts.

