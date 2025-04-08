Cyber Cell Busts Car Rental Scam in Mathura

The cyber cell in Mathura has apprehended a man accused of committing fraud by enticing individuals with the prospect of lucrative car rental incomes via social media platforms, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey stated that Varun Bansal, aged 35, deceived a complainant by promising a monthly rental income of Rs 40,000 for his Toyota Innova Crysta through an Instagram page called 'Orry Cars.' Subsequently, Bansal vanished with the vehicle.

Following an inquiry based on technical surveillance, law enforcement traced and detained Bansal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, recovering seven vehicles in the process. Bansal allegedly used online platforms to tempt car owners with high rental returns, only to mortgage the vehicles and escape, frequently switching off his phone to evade capture.

