West Bengal Forms High-Powered Legal Oversight Committee
The West Bengal government plans to establish a committee comprising six senior ministers and the chief secretary to address legal issues across various departments. This proposal, discussed during a Cabinet meeting, includes ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Malay Ghatak, and Bratya Basu, alongside Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.
The West Bengal government is gearing up to enhance its legal oversight by establishing a specialized committee. This new body, discussed during the latest Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, will focus on addressing legal challenges faced by various departments.
The high-powered committee is expected to include six senior ministers: Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Malay Ghatak, and Bratya Basu, as well as Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. This initiative aims to streamline governance by resolving legal hurdles effectively.
Officials highlighted that the formation of this committee underscores the state government's commitment to legal compliance and departmental efficiency. The proposed move is seen as a proactive step towards fortifying the legal framework across West Bengal's governmental entities.
