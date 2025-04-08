Left Menu

European Financial Vigilance Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainties

The Bank of Spain's supervision head emphasized ongoing vigilance over U.S. tariffs' impact on European financial institutions. Currently, no liquidity issues have been detected. The European Central Bank has also heightened its monitoring due to the trade-driven stock market fluctuations.

The head of supervision at the Bank of Spain highlighted the ongoing vigilance being exercised to assess the potential impacts of new U.S. tariffs. While the situation remains uncertain, it is currently believed that European lenders' liquidity remains unaffected.

Mercedes Olano, speaking at a news briefing, emphasized the critical level of caution being maintained not just by the Bank of Spain, but also by the European Supervisory Mechanism. The goal remains to anticipate any adverse effects these tariffs could impose on the global financial system.

Sources have informed Reuters that the European Central Bank has intensified its scrutiny of eurozone banks and bond markets, which face volatility from trade wars impacting global stock markets. Despite this, no immediate alarms regarding liquidity have been raised.

