Congo Coup Plotters Returned to U.S. as Part of Diplomatic Deal

Three American citizens, jailed for their involvement in a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were handed over to U.S. authorities, officials reported on Tuesday. This transfer follows high-level discussions between the U.S. and Congo on both security and mining agreements, reported the Congolese presidency.

The negotiations coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, visiting Congo for meetings with President Felix Tshisekedi. Their release comes amid increasingly complex negotiations between the two nations, with potential collaborations on critical mineral partnerships being discussed, according to the State Department.

As talks progress, Congo is seeking greater U.S. involvement in securing its territory, especially in light of escalating regional conflict. Meanwhile, the U.S. eyes securing more access to Congo's mineral wealth, primarily as a counter to Chinese dominance in the region.

