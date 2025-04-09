Ukraine Allegedly Captures Chinese Combatants in Russian Conflict

The United States is expressing concern following reports that Ukraine has captured two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting on behalf of Russia. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described the news as 'disturbing'.

Bruce emphasized China's involvement as a 'major enabler' of the Russian war effort, particularly through the provision of dual-use goods. These goods have the potential to support military actions alongside civilian applications.

This revelation sheds light on the complex international dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the intricate ties involving major global powers like China and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)