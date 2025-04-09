Left Menu

Ukraine Allegedly Captures Chinese Combatants in Russian Conflict

The U.S. is concerned about reports that Ukraine detained two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia. State Department's Tammy Bruce called the reports alarming and emphasized China's role as a significant supporter of Russia, providing dual-use goods that can aid in the ongoing war effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is expressing concern following reports that Ukraine has captured two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting on behalf of Russia. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described the news as 'disturbing'.

Bruce emphasized China's involvement as a 'major enabler' of the Russian war effort, particularly through the provision of dual-use goods. These goods have the potential to support military actions alongside civilian applications.

This revelation sheds light on the complex international dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the intricate ties involving major global powers like China and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

