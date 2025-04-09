Warning Issued: Malicious Apps Threaten Global Activists

In a stern advisory issued Tuesday, Western intelligence agencies alerted the global community of a rising threat from China's security apparatus. The agencies warned of malicious applications designed to surveil and collect data on activists, particularly those from Taiwan and Tibet, allegedly deployed by a company linked to China's Public Security Ministry.

Chengdu's Sichuan Dianke Network Security Technology Co., Ltd. was identified as the contractor behind two distinct malware programs, "BADBAZAAR" and "MOONSHINE." These programs not only track sensitive information but also grant remote access to device functions, posing a risk to various advocacy groups and journalists worldwide.

China has denied these allegations, with embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu dismissing them as baseless. The warning comes amidst heightened tensions in Taiwan, underscored by recent Chinese military exercises and affirmations of U.S. support for Taiwan. The advisory underscores the urgent need for vigilance in cybersecurity among NGOs and other targeted groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)