Warning Issued: Malicious Apps Threaten Global Activists
Western intelligence agencies have warned against the use of malicious mobile applications by Beijing's security services to surveil activists, including Taiwanese independence and Tibetan rights advocates. The warning highlights the activities of a Chengdu-based contractor linked to China's Ministry of Public Security and their deployment of malware.
In a stern advisory issued Tuesday, Western intelligence agencies alerted the global community of a rising threat from China's security apparatus. The agencies warned of malicious applications designed to surveil and collect data on activists, particularly those from Taiwan and Tibet, allegedly deployed by a company linked to China's Public Security Ministry.
Chengdu's Sichuan Dianke Network Security Technology Co., Ltd. was identified as the contractor behind two distinct malware programs, "BADBAZAAR" and "MOONSHINE." These programs not only track sensitive information but also grant remote access to device functions, posing a risk to various advocacy groups and journalists worldwide.
China has denied these allegations, with embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu dismissing them as baseless. The warning comes amidst heightened tensions in Taiwan, underscored by recent Chinese military exercises and affirmations of U.S. support for Taiwan. The advisory underscores the urgent need for vigilance in cybersecurity among NGOs and other targeted groups.
