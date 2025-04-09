Trade War Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tear

President Donald Trump's imposition of "reciprocal" tariffs has marked a new chapter in global economic tensions. These tariffs, which include a staggering 104% duty on Chinese goods, came into effect on Wednesday, further deepening the trade war and rattling global markets.

The S&P 500 has lost nearly $6 trillion since the announcement, marking its deepest four-day decline since the 1950s. Asian markets followed suit, with Japan's Nikkei down 3% and South Korea's currency plummeting to a 16-year low. European and U.S. stock futures suggest further declines, though Chinese stocks remain buoyed by state interventions.

Amidst mixed signals from the Trump administration about the permanence of these tariffs, negotiations with countries like South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam are underway. The economic fallout has prompted various nations to consider fiscal stimuli and rate cuts to protect their economies.

