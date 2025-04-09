Inferno in Chengde: Tragedy Strikes Chinese Nursing Home

A deadly fire swept through a nursing home apartment in Chengde, Hebei, China, resulting in the tragic loss of 20 lives. Authorities have swiftly detained the owner of the apartment as they launch a probe into the blaze's cause, stirring national safety concerns.

This calamity follows a troubling pattern of similar incidents across China, with one notable hospital fire in the capital claiming 26 lives in early 2023, and another deadly market blaze in January. The Chengde fire raged for two hours before firefighters could extinguish the flames, according to reports from Xinhua and the Global Times.

In response to the disaster, police have taken the apartment's owner into custody, while 19 residents were whisked to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Expert investigators are currently examining the scene to determine the root cause of the fire, as the nation grapples with improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)