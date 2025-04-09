Left Menu

Inferno in Chengde: Tragedy Strikes Chinese Nursing Home

A fire in a nursing home in Chengde, Hebei, China, resulted in 20 casualties. Authorities have arrested the apartment's owner as investigations ensue. This incident is among several recent blazes, including hospital and market fires in other regions, leading to numerous deaths and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:38 IST
Inferno in Chengde: Tragedy Strikes Chinese Nursing Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly fire swept through a nursing home apartment in Chengde, Hebei, China, resulting in the tragic loss of 20 lives. Authorities have swiftly detained the owner of the apartment as they launch a probe into the blaze's cause, stirring national safety concerns.

This calamity follows a troubling pattern of similar incidents across China, with one notable hospital fire in the capital claiming 26 lives in early 2023, and another deadly market blaze in January. The Chengde fire raged for two hours before firefighters could extinguish the flames, according to reports from Xinhua and the Global Times.

In response to the disaster, police have taken the apartment's owner into custody, while 19 residents were whisked to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Expert investigators are currently examining the scene to determine the root cause of the fire, as the nation grapples with improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025