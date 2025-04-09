Britain Stands Firm on Online Safety Amid U.S. Trade Talks
Britain refuses to alter its Online Safety Act during trade discussions with the U.S. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasizes the necessity of online regulation to ensure safety. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to replicate real-world safety standards in the digital realm, excluding it from trade negotiations.
Britain will not modify its Online Safety Act during trade negotiations with the United States, as confirmed by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on Wednesday.
Speaking to Times Radio, Nandy emphasized the importance of regulating the online space to ensure it mirrors the safety standards of the physical world.
The Online Safety Act remains excluded from any trade discussions, reasserting the government's firm stance on digital regulation.
