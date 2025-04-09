Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as NC and BJP members clashed over discussions on the Waqf Act and unemployment issues. The uproar led to adjournments, and no consensus was reached even after several meetings, highlighting the ongoing political tensions and governance challenges in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced disorder on Wednesday as opposition BJP members entered the Well of the House amidst tumultuous scenes. They clashed with the ruling National Conference (NC) legislators over the Waqf Act, leading to a three-hour adjournment.
Wednesday marked the end of the Budget Session, which began on March 3. The assembly experienced consecutive full-day adjournments due to the ongoing Waqf issue. Speaker Abdul Rahim Lather dismissed the NC's bid for an adjournment motion, citing sub-judice rules when the House resumed after a 12-day recess.
Amidst this unrest, BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia called for an unemployment discussion. However, the Speaker denied the motion, stating the issue's longstanding nature. Despite attempts to proceed with business, both ruling and opposition legislators led to chaotic scenes, prompting another adjournment until 1 PM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
