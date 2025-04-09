Global Market Rout: U.S. Treasuries Under Siege Amid Rising Yields

The market turmoil sparked by U.S. tariffs took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as U.S. Treasuries faced significant sell-offs. Investors, concerned about liquidity, began dumping even their safest assets, causing yields to rise sharply.

Hedge funds, at the center of this financial maelstrom, faced mounting pressure from lenders and resorted to offloading long bonds, leading to the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield shooting past 4.5%. In response, Japan's central financial authorities convened for an emergency meeting to assess the implications.

Amidst reminiscent volatility akin to the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, experts caution of potential shifts in the fundamental role of U.S. Treasuries as a global financial anchor, as foreign investors might rethink their position or even shed U.S. debt holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)