Karnataka to Introduce Law Regulating Online Betting
Karnataka's government plans to introduce a law regulating online betting and gambling. A committee, comprising senior officials and industry members, will submit a draft bill in one month. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the need for a licensing and regulatory framework for the industry.
The Karnataka government announced its intention to create a new law aimed at regulating the growing online betting and gambling industry.
Home Minister G Parameshwara informed reporters that a committee of senior officials and industry representatives has been established to draft the proposed legislation within a month.
Minister Priyank Kharge also highlighted the government's commitment to bringing all online gaming under legal regulation, ensuring a structured and legal framework for the sector.
