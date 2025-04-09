Federal Funding Freeze: Government Leverage on Universities

The Trump administration has halted more than $1 billion in federal funding to Cornell University and approximately $790 million to Northwestern University. This action is part of a government investigation into potential civil rights violations at both institutions, with the White House confirming the funding suspension Tuesday night without further details.

This funding pause is part of a broader strategy by the administration to enforce compliance with its political agenda, particularly concerning alleged antisemitism on campuses. Previously, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania faced similar financial repercussions, challenging universities nationwide as they grapple with potential grant cuts.

In response, over 60 universities received warnings about the enforcement of federal laws protecting Jewish students. Funding threats linked to protests against Israel have sparked controversy, with accusations of antisemitism leading to demands for policy changes. Columbia University, among others, has faced criticism for acquiescing to these demands, prompting debates over academic freedom versus compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)