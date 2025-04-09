Left Menu

Super-22 Squad: A New Era in Crime Prevention

The Shahjahanpur district police have launched 'Super-22,' a specialized squad within the 'Criminal Tracking Cell,' to monitor individuals with criminal records who are out on bail. This pioneering effort in the state aims to reduce crime through targeted surveillance and record-keeping of potential repeat offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:49 IST
The Shahjahanpur district police have introduced a new crime prevention initiative named 'Super-22,' under the broader framework of the 'Criminal Tracking Cell.' This initiative is specifically aimed at monitoring individuals with criminal backgrounds who have been released on bail.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi informed PTI that the operation spans the district's 22 police stations, with two officers from each station assigned to the tracking squad. Equipped with motorcycles, these officers are tasked with keeping a detailed log of the activities of history-sheeters.

The team will focus on individuals in serious criminal cases, continually sharing updates via a dedicated WhatsApp group to keep tabs on their movements. The initiative, according to Dwivedi, should deter potential criminal activities and decrease crime rates in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

