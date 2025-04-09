New Era for Transparency: Manoj Kumar Parida Takes Helm

In a strategic move to uphold transparency, the Odisha government has appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida as the Chief Information Commissioner. This appointment positions Parida to succeed J K Tripathy and steer the state Information Commission towards enhanced openness.

Before this new role, Parida was serving as the Insurance Ombudsman in Bhubaneswar since July 2022. His extensive experience includes tenures as the chief secretary of Puducherry and adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator, providing a robust foundation for his new responsibilities.

Alongside Parida's appointment, the state government has named retired IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, High Court Advocate Kalpana Pattnaik, and retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal as Information Commissioners. These key appointments aim to fortify the Odisha Information Commission, established under the Right to Information Act of 2005, since March 2, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)