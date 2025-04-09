Plant Trees, Secure Arms: Mathura's Green Initiative

In an innovative approach to environmental conservation, Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh now mandates tree planting for those seeking arms licences. This regulation applies to new, renewal, or transfer applications.

The District Information Department revealed that applicants must plant ten trees, providing geo-tagged proof of their efforts. This initiative was introduced by District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and is intended to add a meaningful ecological condition to the arms licensing process.

District Information Officer Prashant Suchari emphasized that this policy serves both administrative duties and societal responsibility towards environmental protection. Public involvement is crucial for ensuring the vitality of the saplings planted through this program.

