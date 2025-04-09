Left Menu

Plant Trees, Secure Arms: Mathura's Green Initiative

In Mathura district, a new policy requires individuals to plant ten trees for obtaining or renewing arms licences. This measure aims to promote environmental conservation and involves applicants maintaining the saplings. Both public and private lands are eligible for plantation, with geo-tagged proof required for application processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an innovative approach to environmental conservation, Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh now mandates tree planting for those seeking arms licences. This regulation applies to new, renewal, or transfer applications.

The District Information Department revealed that applicants must plant ten trees, providing geo-tagged proof of their efforts. This initiative was introduced by District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and is intended to add a meaningful ecological condition to the arms licensing process.

District Information Officer Prashant Suchari emphasized that this policy serves both administrative duties and societal responsibility towards environmental protection. Public involvement is crucial for ensuring the vitality of the saplings planted through this program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

