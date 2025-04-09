Left Menu

Daring Heist: Rs 18 Lakh Vanishes from Unprotected ATM

An audacious theft occurred in Ramanagara when unidentified miscreants stole Rs 18 lakh from an unguarded SBI ATM using a gas cutter. The incident happened around 3 am, with the thieves spraying black paint on CCTV cameras to hide their identities. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:58 IST
Daring Heist: Rs 18 Lakh Vanishes from Unprotected ATM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold theft, Rs 18 lakh was stolen from an unguarded State Bank of India (SBI) ATM near Ramanagara. The incident unfolded in the early hours on Wednesday, with the criminals using a gas cutter to break open the machine, as reported by the police.

Authorities revealed that the thieves entered the ATM kiosk around 3 am, cleverly attempting to disguise their actions by spraying black paint on the surveillance cameras present on-site. After targeting one of two ATMs, they successfully fled with the cash, leaving the other machine untouched as it contained no money.

Preliminary investigations suggest the ATM had recently been replenished with cash on Tuesday evening. Law enforcement officials are currently scrutinizing nearby CCTV footage to piece together details of the heist and identify suspects. A formal case is registered, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025