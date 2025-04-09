Daring Heist: Rs 18 Lakh Vanishes from Unprotected ATM

In a bold theft, Rs 18 lakh was stolen from an unguarded State Bank of India (SBI) ATM near Ramanagara. The incident unfolded in the early hours on Wednesday, with the criminals using a gas cutter to break open the machine, as reported by the police.

Authorities revealed that the thieves entered the ATM kiosk around 3 am, cleverly attempting to disguise their actions by spraying black paint on the surveillance cameras present on-site. After targeting one of two ATMs, they successfully fled with the cash, leaving the other machine untouched as it contained no money.

Preliminary investigations suggest the ATM had recently been replenished with cash on Tuesday evening. Law enforcement officials are currently scrutinizing nearby CCTV footage to piece together details of the heist and identify suspects. A formal case is registered, with further investigations underway.

