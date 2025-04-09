EPFO Revolutionizes UAN Generation with Aadhaar Face Authentication via UMANG App

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has taken a transformative step towards enhancing digital services with the introduction of a groundbreaking feature—Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and activation through Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) using the UMANG mobile app. This contactless, secure, and efficient method represents a significant milestone in providing members with a seamless and fully digital experience, ultimately streamlining EPFO services for millions of users.

A Shift Towards Simplicity and Efficiency in UAN Activation

Historically, UANs were generated by employers using the employee's data submitted to EPFO. While Aadhaar details were verified, inaccuracies were often present in key fields such as the father’s name, mobile number, or date of birth. These discrepancies frequently led to delays and complications during claim processing or when accessing other EPFO services. Additionally, many employees were not even aware of their UAN or faced issues with their mobile numbers, making direct communication with EPFO difficult. The process of UAN activation through Aadhaar OTP validation on the EPFO Member portal further compounded the confusion, leaving members with the additional task of completing their UAN activation.

In the financial year 2024-25 alone, out of 1.26 crore UANs allotted, only 44.68 lakh (35.30%) were activated by members. Despite repeated reminders to employers, many employees failed to activate their UAN, impeding their access to benefits such as direct bank transfer (DBT) under the Employment Linked Scheme.

The New Aadhaar FAT-Based Process: A Direct, Secure Solution

In response to these persistent challenges, EPFO has introduced a direct and hassle-free method of UAN generation and activation via Face Authentication through the UMANG App. This process offers several notable advantages:

Complete Aadhaar and User Validation: The new system ensures 100% validation of the Aadhaar number and the user through face authentication, making the entire process secure and accurate.

Pre-populated User Data: Employee details are auto-populated directly from the Aadhaar database, eliminating the need for manual entry and the errors often associated with it.

Mobile Number Matching: The mobile number of the user is verified and matched with the one registered in Aadhaar, ensuring the authenticity of the communication channel.

Instant UAN Activation: UAN activation is completed simultaneously with its generation, enabling immediate access to EPFO services like passbook viewing, claim submission, and KYC updates.

Employee Autonomy: Employees can now generate and activate their UAN independently, without relying on the employer. Once the UAN is generated, employees can download the e-UAN card PDF from the UMANG App and present it to their employer during the onboarding process.

Seamless Service Access: After UAN generation and activation, employees can immediately access EPFO services, making it easier for them to manage their provident fund accounts and other benefits.

How to Use the New UAN Generation Process

The process of UAN generation and activation through Face Authentication via the UMANG App involves the following steps:

Download and Install the UMANG App: Available on both the Play Store and App Store, the app is easy to install and provides access to a wide range of EPFO services. Install the AadhaarFaceRD App: This app, also available on the Play Store, is required to facilitate the face authentication process. Access the UAN Allotment and Activation Service: Open the UMANG App, navigate to "UAN Allotment and Activation" under the UAN services section. Enter Aadhaar Details: Input your Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar for OTP verification. Consent and OTP Verification: Tick the consent checkbox and verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Face Authentication: The camera will open to capture a live photo, which will be validated with the Aadhaar database. Once the photo is successfully captured, indicated by a color change on the camera outline, the process will proceed. UAN Generation: After successful authentication, the UAN will be generated and sent to the user’s mobile number via SMS. Download UAN Card: The employee can now download the e-UAN card from the UMANG App or EPFO Member Portal, with the UAN automatically activated on the portal.

Activation for Existing UAN Members

For members who already have a UAN but have not yet activated it, the UMANG App now offers a simple way to complete the activation process using Aadhaar Face Authentication. This easy-to-use method simplifies the process and ensures that all members can access their EPFO benefits without delay.

Enhanced Security with Biometric Authentication

The introduction of Face Authentication for UAN generation and activation provides a significant boost to the security of the EPFO system. Compared to traditional methods such as demographic or OTP-based authentication, biometric authentication offers a much higher level of security. It ensures that only the rightful user can access their EPFO account, safeguarding personal data and reducing the risk of fraudulent activity.

This biometric system offers a tamper-proof means of identity verification, enabling secure access to a range of self-service options. In the future, members will be able to handle many EPFO-related services independently, minimizing the need for employer or regional office intervention.

Encouraging Employers to Adopt the New Method

EPFO encourages employers to adopt the new Aadhaar FAT-based UAN generation method for their employees. By promoting this secure and efficient process, employers can help ensure that their workforce is properly registered in the EPFO system and can easily access the benefits they are entitled to. Employers should assist new employees in generating their UAN through face authentication to ensure a smooth and timely onboarding process.

Collaboration with My Bharat for Pensioners

EPFO is also collaborating with My Bharat, a volunteer network, to facilitate the digital life certificate process for pensioners through Jeevan Pramaan. The collaboration will leverage Face Authentication Technology to provide doorstep services to pensioners, making it easier for them to validate their identity and continue receiving their pension benefits without the need to visit government offices.

A Step Forward in Digital India

This innovative move by EPFO is in line with the government’s broader vision of creating a Digital India. By embracing cutting-edge technologies like Aadhaar Face Authentication, EPFO is ensuring that employees have secure, easy, and efficient access to their provident fund accounts and other benefits. The new process not only simplifies UAN generation and activation but also helps reduce errors, delays, and dependency on employers, making the entire system more user-centric and accessible.

Through the integration of Face Authentication, EPFO has set a new standard in digital empowerment, ensuring that millions of employees can now easily manage their EPFO accounts, activate their UAN, and access vital services with enhanced security and convenience.