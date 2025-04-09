China's Rebuke to U.S. Tariffs: Global Trade at Risk
China has voiced strong opposition to the U.S.'s imposition of reciprocal tariffs, labeling it a destabilizing factor for global trade. In a statement to the WTO, China expressed deep concern and firm opposition to the move, which threatens to heighten tensions in international markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
China has sharply criticized the United States for its decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, warning that the move poses a significant threat to global trade stability.
In a strongly worded statement delivered to the World Trade Organization (WTO), China described the escalation as dangerous and reckless.
The Chinese mission to the WTO conveyed its grave concerns and unwavering opposition to this latest trade action, reflecting the mounting tension between the two economic giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- tariffs
- WTO
- global trade
- destabilization
- international markets
- Beijing
- tensions
- reciprocal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
S&P Global Ratings Revises India's GDP Projection Amid Global Trade Tensions
India's Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Trade Tensions
Bridging Horizons: China and Portugal Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
India Strengthens Global Trade Position with New Initiatives
India Bolsters Global Trade with Strategic Export Initiatives