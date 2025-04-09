Left Menu

China's Rebuke to U.S. Tariffs: Global Trade at Risk

China has voiced strong opposition to the U.S.'s imposition of reciprocal tariffs, labeling it a destabilizing factor for global trade. In a statement to the WTO, China expressed deep concern and firm opposition to the move, which threatens to heighten tensions in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

China has sharply criticized the United States for its decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, warning that the move poses a significant threat to global trade stability.

In a strongly worded statement delivered to the World Trade Organization (WTO), China described the escalation as dangerous and reckless.

The Chinese mission to the WTO conveyed its grave concerns and unwavering opposition to this latest trade action, reflecting the mounting tension between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

