China's Rebuke to U.S. Tariffs: Global Trade at Risk

China has sharply criticized the United States for its decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, warning that the move poses a significant threat to global trade stability.

In a strongly worded statement delivered to the World Trade Organization (WTO), China described the escalation as dangerous and reckless.

The Chinese mission to the WTO conveyed its grave concerns and unwavering opposition to this latest trade action, reflecting the mounting tension between the two economic giants.

