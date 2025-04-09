Former Journalist Granted Bail in Controversial Maratha Case

The sessions court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur granted bail to former journalist Prashant Koratkar on Wednesday. Koratkar was accused of using derogatory language against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

After being arrested on March 24, Nagpur resident Koratkar was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and incarcerated at Kalamba jail in Kolhapur. The charges include issuing threats to historian Indrajeet Sawant and making disparaging comments about the revered Maratha figures.

Initially, Koratkar's request for bail was denied by a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) due to concerns of potential tampering with evidence. However, the sessions court, after reserving its judgment on Monday, finally granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000, allowing Koratkar to appear via videoconference from jail.

