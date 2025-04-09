Left Menu

Chilean Central Bank's Steady Path: Interest Rate Insights

Chile's central bank is likely to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5.0% during its next meeting in April, according to a trader poll. Projections indicate a rate decrease to 4.75% by July and further down to 4.5% within a year.

  • Country:
  • Chile

The Chilean central bank is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.0% during its upcoming meeting scheduled for April, according to a recent poll conducted among traders.

Expectations within financial circles suggest that the interest rate might see a reduction to 4.75% by July, with further easing to 4.5% within the following 12 months.

These potential adjustments come amidst broader economic assessments and strategic considerations as the bank navigates the country's financial landscape.

