Chilean Central Bank's Steady Path: Interest Rate Insights
Chile's central bank is likely to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5.0% during its next meeting in April, according to a trader poll. Projections indicate a rate decrease to 4.75% by July and further down to 4.5% within a year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- Chile
The Chilean central bank is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.0% during its upcoming meeting scheduled for April, according to a recent poll conducted among traders.
Expectations within financial circles suggest that the interest rate might see a reduction to 4.75% by July, with further easing to 4.5% within the following 12 months.
These potential adjustments come amidst broader economic assessments and strategic considerations as the bank navigates the country's financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces formation of ''Traders' Welfare Board'', says 'Global Investment Summit' will be held every two years.
Unveiling the Power of MT4 and MT5 A Deep Dive into Their Features and Benefits for Forex Traders
New Rule: Weekly Wheat Stock Reporting for Traders Begins April 1
Fake Agents Unmasked: Kolkata's Burrabazar Traders on High Alert
Argentina's Currency Crisis: IMF Deal Uncertainty Unsettles Traders