Chilean Central Bank's Steady Path: Interest Rate Insights

The Chilean central bank is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.0% during its upcoming meeting scheduled for April, according to a recent poll conducted among traders.

Expectations within financial circles suggest that the interest rate might see a reduction to 4.75% by July, with further easing to 4.5% within the following 12 months.

These potential adjustments come amidst broader economic assessments and strategic considerations as the bank navigates the country's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)