Slovakia Backs India's Bid for UN Security Council Permanent Seat

Slovakia extends full support to India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit. Slovakia and India signed MoUs to strengthen bilateral relations and celebrated a deep commitment to democratic values and global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:57 IST
Slovakia has extended its full support to India in its pursuit of a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, according to Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. This endorsement comes amidst a broader dialogue on strengthening international and multilateral institutions.

During a recent state visit by Indian President Droupadi Murmu to Slovakia, the two leaders engaged in discussions that highlighted mutual commitments to global peace and democratic values. Their meeting at the Presidential Palace featured traditional Slovak welcoming customs, emphasizing the diplomatic bond between the nations.

The visit concluded with the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation between their respective small businesses and foreign services, further cementing India and Slovakia's relationship amid growing global challenges.

