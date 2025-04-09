Left Menu

Ludhiana Duo Caught with Charas in Bilaspur

Two men from Ludhiana were arrested in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, with 2.056 kg of charas. The arrests were made at the Baloh toll plaza after police found the drugs concealed in their vehicle. The individuals were charged under the NDPS Act and sent to police remand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:45 IST
In a significant drug bust, two men from Punjab's Ludhiana were apprehended by Himachal Pradesh Police in Bilaspur district for possession of 2.056 kg of charas. The arrest unfolded at the Baloh toll plaza on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road, where authorities intercepted their vehicle for inspection.

The suspects, Raman, 35, and Amit Kumar, 37, appeared noticeably tense when asked to present vehicle documentation. Their nervous demeanor aroused suspicion, prompting police to search their vehicle thoroughly.

Officers discovered the illicit substance hidden in the car's boot, stashed within a black polythene bag. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that the suspects have been charged under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The court has remanded the duo to police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

