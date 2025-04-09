Ludhiana Duo Caught with Charas in Bilaspur

In a significant drug bust, two men from Punjab's Ludhiana were apprehended by Himachal Pradesh Police in Bilaspur district for possession of 2.056 kg of charas. The arrest unfolded at the Baloh toll plaza on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road, where authorities intercepted their vehicle for inspection.

The suspects, Raman, 35, and Amit Kumar, 37, appeared noticeably tense when asked to present vehicle documentation. Their nervous demeanor aroused suspicion, prompting police to search their vehicle thoroughly.

Officers discovered the illicit substance hidden in the car's boot, stashed within a black polythene bag. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that the suspects have been charged under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The court has remanded the duo to police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)