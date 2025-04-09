Left Menu

Prince Harry Fights for Security in UK: A Royal Court Battle

Prince Harry is in London's Royal Courts of Justice appealing a Home Office decision affecting his personal security in the UK after stepping down from royal duties. His lawyer stressed the importance of his security, citing threats from al Qaeda and a dangerous paparazzi chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:13 IST
Prince Harry

In a gripping legal battle, Prince Harry returned to London's Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday to challenge a Home Office ruling that jeopardizes his security while in the UK. This challenge follows his stepping down from royal duties in 2020, which altered his protective arrangements.

The emotional plea from Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting threats from groups like al Qaeda and a dangerous paparazzi pursuit in New York. Despite a prior unfavorable ruling, Harry has been granted an opportunity to appeal the decision.

The Home Office argues for a 'bespoke' security approach, claiming it offers improved protection. However, Harry contends that he receives inadequate security. This appeal underscores the deep concern for his family's safety in light of ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

