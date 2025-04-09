Left Menu

U.S. Withdrawal Stirs Shipping Decarbonisation Talks

The United States has exited talks in London focused on decarbonisation for the global shipping industry. Washington opposes economic measures based on greenhouse gas emissions for U.S. ships and considers reciprocal measures to counter potential fees. Despite criticism, IMO negotiations continue with global participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:46 IST
The United States has pulled out from crucial talks in London aimed at advancing decarbonisation within the global shipping industry. This move, based on a diplomatic note revealed to Reuters, signifies Washington's stance against any economic measures targeting U.S. ships for their greenhouse gas emissions.

The absence of American engagement was confirmed by a State Department spokesperson, emphasizing that the U.S. will prioritize its own interests in international agreement negotiations. A proposal led by a bloc of nations, including the EU, had initially aimed to introduce a global carbon levy on greenhouse gas emissions within the shipping industry.

Despite the palpable tension following the U.S. withdrawal, discussions at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) continue with the involvement of other nations eager for a net-zero shipping industry by 2050. The situation highlights ongoing debates about equitable measures to address emissions without hindering trade-dependent emerging economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

