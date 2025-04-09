American Trio Charged in Elaborate Coup Attempt in Congo

In a significant development, three Americans have been charged by the US Justice Department for orchestrating a coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The alleged plot, which aimed to overthrow the Congolese government, was reportedly supported by training, weapons, and other resources provided by the accused.

The coup attempt led by Christian Malanga's son, Marcel Malanga, intended to replace Congo's leadership with a new administration dubbed 'New Zaire.' Christian Malanga, who allegedly directed the attack on the presidential palace, was killed resisting arrest.

The three Americans involved, originally sentenced to death but later given life imprisonment, have returned to the US for prosecution. A fourth individual, charged as a bomb-making expert, is also set to face the US court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)