American Trio Charged in Elaborate Coup Attempt in Congo

Three Americans charged with attempting a coup in Congo are back in the US. The Justice Department alleges they provided support to overthrow Congo's government. A fourth man is charged alongside them. The plan aimed to install Christian Malanga as Congo's leader, but the plot failed.

Saltlakecity | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:54 IST
In a significant development, three Americans have been charged by the US Justice Department for orchestrating a coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The alleged plot, which aimed to overthrow the Congolese government, was reportedly supported by training, weapons, and other resources provided by the accused.

The coup attempt led by Christian Malanga's son, Marcel Malanga, intended to replace Congo's leadership with a new administration dubbed 'New Zaire.' Christian Malanga, who allegedly directed the attack on the presidential palace, was killed resisting arrest.

The three Americans involved, originally sentenced to death but later given life imprisonment, have returned to the US for prosecution. A fourth individual, charged as a bomb-making expert, is also set to face the US court system.

