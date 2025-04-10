Clean Water Flow Revolution Transforms Uttar Pradesh Villages

Uttar Pradesh has reached a significant milestone by ensuring 100% access to clean tap water for households in 24,576 villages, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

This remarkable development impacts nearly 4.86 crore villagers, courtesy of 79,44,896 new water connections. As per the statement, Mirzapur district leads the charge, achieving full coverage in 1,769 villages.

Spearheaded by the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, the initiative not only delivers safe drinking water but also fosters employment in the region by creating livelihood opportunities for 18 individuals per village.

