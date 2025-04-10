Left Menu

Justice Department Bans Participation in ABA Events

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has prohibited Justice Department attorneys from attending or speaking at American Bar Association events, citing the ABA's involvement in activist causes that conflict with government interests. The decision aims to preserve the department's mission to remain fair and impartial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:44 IST
Justice Department Bans Participation in ABA Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the prohibition of Justice Department attorneys from attending American Bar Association (ABA) events. This decision was revealed in a memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo accuses the ABA of engaging in activist causes that are contrary to the interests of the government, highlighting current litigation involving the department and the ABA. Blanche expressed concerns about using taxpayer dollars on activities perceived to undermine the department's mission.

Blanche emphasized that while the ABA is free to pursue its activist agendas, the Justice Department must avoid any official participation that might compromise its fairness and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025