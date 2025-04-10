Justice Department Bans Participation in ABA Events

In a significant move, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the prohibition of Justice Department attorneys from attending American Bar Association (ABA) events. This decision was revealed in a memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo accuses the ABA of engaging in activist causes that are contrary to the interests of the government, highlighting current litigation involving the department and the ABA. Blanche expressed concerns about using taxpayer dollars on activities perceived to undermine the department's mission.

Blanche emphasized that while the ABA is free to pursue its activist agendas, the Justice Department must avoid any official participation that might compromise its fairness and effectiveness.

