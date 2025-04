Saudi-U.S. Diplomacy: Aligning Forces in a Turbulent Region

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in the United States to set the stage for President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for later this spring, according to sources.

In meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussions focused on the conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian tensions, reported the Saudi foreign ministry.

The trip comes amid concerns over global recession risks heightened by Trump's recent tariff measures. During his upcoming visit, Trump aims to strengthen economic ties with signings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)