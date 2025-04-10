Left Menu

China-EU Strengthen Trade Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China and the EU are enhancing economic and trade cooperation to counter U.S. tariffs. Discussions included restarting trade talks and negotiating electric vehicle prices. Both parties aim to uphold a rules-based trading system, ensuring stability for global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to counter U.S. tariffs, China and the European Union are intensifying their economic and trade cooperation. During a video call, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic discussed reviving talks on trade relief and electric vehicle price commitments, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry.

This interaction precedes U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of additional tariffs on China. Trump, while temporarily reducing duties on other countries, increased pressure on China, threatening to raise tariffs to 125%.

China expressed its readiness to deepen trade and industrial cooperation with the EU, aiming to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system. The discussions included fostering a favorable business environment and promoting WTO reform. Both parties are keen on stabilizing the world economy and global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

