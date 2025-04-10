China's Yuan Falls to 19-Month Low Amid Financial Challenges

China's currency, the yuan, has experienced a six-day decline, reaching a 19-month low against the dollar. On Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.2092 per dollar before market opening. This rate, the weakest since September 11, 2023, was notably 1,392 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.3484.

Although the PBOC has permitted the yuan to weaken beyond the critical 7.2 per dollar level, it remains stronger than market forecasts. Analysts interpret this discrepancy as an official maneuver to maintain currency stability. This action highlights the PBOC's commitment to steady yuan movements despite growing challenges to China's export sector.

The adjustments come in the wake of intensifying trade tensions with the United States, which have significantly impacted China's export competitiveness. The strategic focus remains on financial market stability as the PBOC manages the delicate balance of currency strength and economic performance.

