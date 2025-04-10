Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Pushes for Special Public Safety Act

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends the proposed Special Public Safety Act, emphasizing its necessity to curb banned Maoist groups' operations in the state. The legislation targets anti-national activities without infringing on personal freedoms, and promises transparency and consultations with journalist organizations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advocated for the introduction of the Special Public Safety Act, aiming to address the relocation of banned Maoist groups to the state. During a meeting with journalists, he asserted the law focuses solely on monitoring organizations involved in anti-national activities, protecting citizens' freedoms.

The contentious legislation, which is set for discussion in the monsoon session of the state legislature, is designed to strengthen internal security without impeding the freedom of expression. Fadnavis assured that the concerns of journalists and the general public will be addressed, emphasizing that the law will include appropriate checks and balances.

In response to safety threats, Fadnavis noted that similar laws have already been implemented in four other states and at the national level. He assured full transparency, having conducted public hearings and joint committee reviews. Organizations deemed unlawful will face penalties only after judicial review by an advisory panel, ensuring no misuse of the law.

