Arms Recovery Raises Concerns in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Police in Manipur seized arms and ammunition in Kakching and Imphal West, including SMG carbines and IEDs. A militant from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party was also arrested. Manipur has seen ongoing unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to over 260 deaths since May 2023.
In a significant security operation, police in Manipur have confiscated a cache of arms and ammunition from the districts of Kakching and Imphal West. These recoveries include SMG carbines, modified sniper rifles, and explosive devices, authorities stated on Thursday.
Additionally, the police apprehended a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party in Imphal West district. This arrest and arms recovery highlight the underlying tensions in the state, which has witnessed continuing conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities.
The unrest has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023 and follows the High Court's decision regarding the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Following ethnic clashes, President's rule was declared in February, placing the state assembly under suspended animation.
