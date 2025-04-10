High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed
The Indian government has appointed Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor for the Mumbai terror attack case. Tahawwur Hussain Rana, extradited from the US, is set to face trial under Mann's prosecution for the National Investigation Agency over three years, as per the Union home ministry.
The Indian government has taken a decisive step by appointing Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor in the notorious Mumbai terror attack case. Mann, an experienced advocate, will oversee legal proceedings for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), concerning accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's trial, which spans three years.
This high-profile appointment was confirmed through a late-night notification by the Union home ministry, signaling the administration's commitment to addressing the grave charges. The announcement aligns with the authority granted under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, and adheres to recent legislative amendments, including the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, set to be extradited from the US and expected to arrive in India on Thursday, is at the center of this legal storm. Mann will represent the NIA before special and appellate courts in Delhi to ensure justice for one of India's most significant national security cases.
