Left Menu

High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed

The Indian government has appointed Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor for the Mumbai terror attack case. Tahawwur Hussain Rana, extradited from the US, is set to face trial under Mann's prosecution for the National Investigation Agency over three years, as per the Union home ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:14 IST
High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed
Prosecutor
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a decisive step by appointing Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor in the notorious Mumbai terror attack case. Mann, an experienced advocate, will oversee legal proceedings for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), concerning accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's trial, which spans three years.

This high-profile appointment was confirmed through a late-night notification by the Union home ministry, signaling the administration's commitment to addressing the grave charges. The announcement aligns with the authority granted under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, and adheres to recent legislative amendments, including the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, set to be extradited from the US and expected to arrive in India on Thursday, is at the center of this legal storm. Mann will represent the NIA before special and appellate courts in Delhi to ensure justice for one of India's most significant national security cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025