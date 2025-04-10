Left Menu

Turkey detains 2 prominent journalists in morning raids

The Istanbul 4th Criminal Court approved a search and seizure warrant for the journalists’ residences, authorizing the confiscation and examination of digital devices including computers, hard drives, and mobile phones, according to the court document. The decision was issued at the request of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, citing an investigation under penal code articles related to "threat" and "blackmail." Soykan and Agirel, authors of several books on alleged relations between mafia and state institutions, have faced legal pressure in the past over their reporting.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:29 IST
Turkish police detained two prominent opposition journalists in early morning raids on Thursday in Istanbul as part of an investigation into alleged threats and blackmail, according to a court document seen by Reuters. Timur Soykan and Murat Agirel are both known for investigative reporting and a critical stance toward government policies and institutions.

Both men work for Halk TV, a news channel critical of President Tayyip Erdogan's government. The Istanbul 4th Criminal Court approved a search and seizure warrant for the journalists' residences, authorizing the confiscation and examination of digital devices including computers, hard drives, and mobile phones, according to the court document.

The decision was issued at the request of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, citing an investigation under penal code articles related to "threat" and "blackmail." Soykan and Agirel, authors of several books on alleged relations between mafia and state institutions, have faced legal pressure in the past over their reporting.

