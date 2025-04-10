Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Realty Group in Rs 40 Crore Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has launched raids in Greater Noida and other locations as part of a money laundering investigation targeting Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a realty group accused of defrauding homebuyers of approximately Rs 40 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:32 IST
ED Cracks Down on Realty Group in Rs 40 Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into money laundering activities by raiding a mall and other locations in Greater Noida on Thursday. The sweep targets Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which faces accusations of embezzling funds worth an estimated Rs 40 crore from numerous homebuyers.

Under scrutiny by the federal probe agency, the inquiry involves searches in Greater Noida, the Grand Venice Mall, parts of Noida, Delhi, and even Goa. These actions occur under the legal framework of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to reliable sources.

The company, its director, Satinder Singh Bhasin, and others are currently unreachable for comment. However, this investigation follows approximately 40 FIRs lodged against the company by angry investors who claim they never received the homes they purchased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025