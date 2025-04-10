Left Menu

Nocturnal Chaos: Russian Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Mykolaiv, injuring at least 12 people. Drones caused fires and damaged buildings while Ukraine's air force intercepted many. Russia's attack left a trail of destruction, although it denies targeting civilians.

Nocturnal Chaos: Russian Drone Strikes on Ukraine
In a nighttime assault, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the southern city of Mykolaiv, injuring at least 12 individuals, authorities reported on Thursday.

Among the victims were two women in Kyiv, where drones sparked a fire at a storage facility and damaged residential buildings, according to the Kyiv city military administration. The Ukrainian air force reported successfully intercepting 85 out of the 145 drones launched by Russia, while 49 others likely failed to hit their targets due to electronic warfare tactics.

The precise fate of the remaining 11 drones remains unspecified. Meanwhile, the attack impacted 10 people in Mykolaiv, with damages reported to include nine apartment buildings, 30 garages, and one administrative building, as reported by regional governor Vitalii Kim. Despite Russia's ongoing claims of non-civilian targeting, the toll of its invasion continues to escalate.

