EU Weighs Pause on Counter-Tariffs Amid Trump Talks

The European Union is contemplating a 90-day pause on its initial countermeasures to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This consideration follows Trump's decision to temporarily reduce recent tariffs on several countries. The EU had planned to implement counter-tariffs on 21 billion euros of U.S. imports starting next Tuesday, in retaliation to Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium. The EU is also still evaluating its strategy for addressing U.S. car tariffs and other broader levies.

EU Weighs Pause on Counter-Tariffs Amid Trump Talks
The European Union is evaluating a potential 90-day suspension of its inaugural countermeasures against tariffs initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move comes after Trump momentarily reduced the substantial duties he had recently imposed on a plethora of countries, according to EU diplomats.

The EU was on the threshold of launching retaliatory tariffs affecting 21 billion euros of U.S. imports next Tuesday. This action was a response to Trump's 25% tariffs targeting steel and aluminium. The European bloc continues to assess its approach to U.S. car tariffs and other wide-ranging levies.

While the EU strategizes its next steps, the focus remains on maintaining a balanced trade relationship amidst evolving tariff policies. The temporary alleviation by Trump has sparked a re-evaluation within the EU concerning its counteractive measures and future trade negotiations.

