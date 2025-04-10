EU Weighs Pause on Counter-Tariffs Amid Trump Talks

The European Union is evaluating a potential 90-day suspension of its inaugural countermeasures against tariffs initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move comes after Trump momentarily reduced the substantial duties he had recently imposed on a plethora of countries, according to EU diplomats.

The EU was on the threshold of launching retaliatory tariffs affecting 21 billion euros of U.S. imports next Tuesday. This action was a response to Trump's 25% tariffs targeting steel and aluminium. The European bloc continues to assess its approach to U.S. car tariffs and other wide-ranging levies.

While the EU strategizes its next steps, the focus remains on maintaining a balanced trade relationship amidst evolving tariff policies. The temporary alleviation by Trump has sparked a re-evaluation within the EU concerning its counteractive measures and future trade negotiations.

