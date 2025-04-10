EU Weighs Pause on Counter-Tariffs Amid Trump Talks
The European Union is contemplating a 90-day pause on its initial countermeasures to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This consideration follows Trump's decision to temporarily reduce recent tariffs on several countries. The EU had planned to implement counter-tariffs on 21 billion euros of U.S. imports starting next Tuesday, in retaliation to Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium. The EU is also still evaluating its strategy for addressing U.S. car tariffs and other broader levies.
While the EU strategizes its next steps, the focus remains on maintaining a balanced trade relationship amidst evolving tariff policies. The temporary alleviation by Trump has sparked a re-evaluation within the EU concerning its counteractive measures and future trade negotiations.
