Tragic Triangle: Murder Mystery Unfolds in Ajmer

In a shocking case emerging from Rajasthan's Ajmer district, a woman and her differently abled partner have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband. The police reported that the body of Mastan Cheeta was discovered near Nasirabad.

The couple, Janta and Bashir Khan, had been in contact for a year, even eloping at one point, prompting a missing person report from Bashir. The police traced them and returned Janta to her husband.

The investigation suggests that Janta and Bashir plotted to murder Mastan for money. They reportedly lured him under the pretense of a loan, leading to his fatal assault. Janta, though not present, allegedly orchestrated the plan.

