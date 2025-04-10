Tragic Triangle: Murder Mystery Unfolds in Ajmer
In Rajasthan's Ajmer district, a woman and her differently abled partner were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. Police discovered the body of Mastan Cheeta and believe his wife, Janta, and Bashir Khan conspired to kill him. Further investigations are underway to uncover all involved parties.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case emerging from Rajasthan's Ajmer district, a woman and her differently abled partner have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband. The police reported that the body of Mastan Cheeta was discovered near Nasirabad.
The couple, Janta and Bashir Khan, had been in contact for a year, even eloping at one point, prompting a missing person report from Bashir. The police traced them and returned Janta to her husband.
The investigation suggests that Janta and Bashir plotted to murder Mastan for money. They reportedly lured him under the pretense of a loan, leading to his fatal assault. Janta, though not present, allegedly orchestrated the plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)