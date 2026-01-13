Left Menu

Morocco Coach Slams Conspiracy Theories at AFCON

Morocco coach Walid Regragui dismisses accusations of referee bias in favor of Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. He urges journalists to do their job and highlights examples of incidents that did not favor Morocco to counter bias claims. He emphasizes winning through hard work on the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:54 IST
  • Morocco

Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, has refuted conspiracy theories suggesting that referees at the Africa Cup of Nations are favoring the host nation. The coach criticized such accusations, describing them as a common but unfounded narrative throughout the continent.

Addressing the media ahead of Morocco's semi-final against Nigeria, Regragui refuted claims of preferential treatment and noted that refereeing inconsistencies are universal, not limited to Africa. He highlighted situations in the quarter-final where Morocco did not benefit from refereeing decisions to illustrate his point.

Despite the controversies, Regragui encouraged his players to focus on their performance on the field. He reiterated the need for fair play and support for officials, emphasizing victory through effort and skill rather than relying on external factors. Regragui's remarks come as Morocco gears up for their semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

