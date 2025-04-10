Unveiling Detainees: Americans Held in Russian Prisons

The release of Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-U.S. citizen charged with treason for a minor donation, sheds light on the complex cases of other Americans imprisoned in Russia. Karelina's case, labeled as wrongful detention by the U.S. State Department, has intensified discussions around diplomatic negotiations for U.S. citizens held overseas.

Among the prominent cases is 73-year-old Stephen James Hubbard, accused of working as a mercenary for Ukraine. His family disputes the claims, pointing to his age. Additionally, Robert Gilman, a former Marine, faces years for alleged assaults, and Gordon Black, serving in South Korea, was apprehended on theft charges in Russia.

These incidents underline the varied and serious accusations against Americans in Russian custody, ranging from kidnapping and espionage to drug smuggling and bribery. Each case underscores potential diplomatic tensions and tests international legal standards, while families push for justice and transparency in the handling of these detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)