Turkish-Israeli Diplomatic Efforts in Syria: Navigating Military Tensions

Officials from Turkey and Israel started discussions on Wednesday focused on averting potential military conflicts in Syria, where both nations have significant military presence, according to sources from the Turkish ministry and an Israeli political representative on Thursday.

Conducted in Azerbaijan, these initial technical talks aim to create a mechanism for preventing clashes or misunderstandings concerning regional military operations. This development was confirmed by a Turkish source, emphasizing ongoing efforts to establish such a mechanism without outlining a precise timeline or scope.

Meanwhile, an Israeli political source confirmed the talks, stating Israel's firm stance against the establishment of Turkish bases in the Palmyra region of Syria – which Israel views as a critical concern. The meeting was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which noted negotiations held by National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi with Turkish officials.

