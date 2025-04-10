Odisha Fake Currency Bust: Two Arrests, International Links Suspected

The Odisha Police's Special Task Force (STF) made a breakthrough on Thursday, arresting two individuals in the Bolangir district for circulating fake currency notes. The arrest followed a raid on Sikir village, within the Titlagarh police station jurisdiction, acting on credible intelligence.

Those apprehended were identified as Mohammad Sabir, aged 45, and Netra Raut, aged 44. Authorities seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 49,000 from the duo. These notes are notably sophisticated, possessing security features closely resembling those of authentic currency.

The STF is now conducting an extensive investigation to unearth the source of the materials used for printing these fake currency notes. Furthermore, the police are probing any potential connections the arrested individuals might have to international counterfeiting networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)